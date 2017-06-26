Winthrop Board of Trustees Extends President’s Contract, Raises Tuition

The Winthrop University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Friday to extend President Dan Mahony’s contract and to give him an outstanding evaluation. The resolution adds an additional year to Mahony’s current contract, which now extends to June 30, 2019.

Board Chair Karl Folkens said the board recommended for Mahony to receive the maximum salary increase if such an increase were to be awarded by the State Agency Head Salary Commission for 2017-18. Mahony will begin his third year at Winthrop in July.

Along with the Mahony evaluation the board approved a tuition increase of 2.48 percent that will cost in state undergraduate students 180 dollars more starting this fall. Out of state students will pay an extra 348 dollars.

At the end of the meeting, Karl Folkens was re elected as chairman and Glen McCall was elected as Vice Chairman. The increase brings the cost for in state undergraduates to 7,345 and 14,393 for out of state students.

In state Graduate students will now pay 7,405 dollars, while out-of-state graduate students will pay $14,265 per semester.

