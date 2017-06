Well Known Local Automotive Business Owner Passes Away

Louis F. Harrelson passed away of natural causes earlier today. Harrelson was one of the areas best known automotive business owners and made his name at Harrelson Ford on South Boulevard in Charlotte.

He owned Harrelson Nissan on Galleria Boulevard in Rock Hill as well as 4 other stores at the peak of his career.

His three children Brooke, Misty and Bob are currently involved with Harrelson Nissan, the only remaining Harrelson dealership.

He was 87 years old.

