Website Names Rock Hill one of Nation’s Most Patriotic

A travel blog on Expedia.com ranked Rock Hill as one of the most patriotic cities in the nation. The post defines patriotism as a strong sense of pride in and connection to a nation that champions its people, loves its land, and learns from its history.

The writer says Rock Hill leaves no stone unturned when it comes to embracing the idea that societies are stronger when they band together. She praised Freedom Walkway and the Cities League of Nations Award for promoting cultural diversity.

For the full article click here.

Comments

comments