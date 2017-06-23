Two Arrested in Clover Kidnapping

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 24 year old Kejuan Dye and 24 year old Darron Adams have been arrested in connection with a Clover assault Sunday morning.

The two have been accused of entering a home with shotguns, forcing the residents outside and onto their knees, demanding money and a gun. Dye is a convicted felon and thus is prohibited from owning a firearm.

He was charged with four counts of kidnapping, attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Adams was also charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

There was a third man with Dye and Adams. The case is still under investigation.

