Two Arrested in Clover Kidnapping

Posted June 23, 2017 12:19 pm | Filed under Featured, Local News, News
By

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 24 year old Kejuan Dye and 24 year old Darron Adams have been arrested in connection with a Clover assault Sunday morning.

The two have been accused of entering a home with shotguns, forcing the residents outside and onto their knees, demanding money and a gun.  Dye is a convicted felon and thus is prohibited from owning a firearm.

He was charged with  four counts of kidnapping, attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.  Adams was also charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

There was a third man with Dye and Adams.  The case is still under investigation.

Comments

comments