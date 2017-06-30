Two Arrested After Fight at Vigil in Rock Hill Park

Two people, including a teen wanted by police for an unrelated crime, were arrested after a fight at the end Wednesday evening’s stop the violence vigil at a Rock Hill park. One of the men charged, Zacharia Olajawon Ashley, 17, shouted obscenities at police, then fled on foot before being caught, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

After catching Ashley among hundreds of vigil attendees, police found that he was wanted on charges of burglary and felony assault. Those charges are in connection with a Wednesday evening incident shortly before the vigil, where Ashley is accused of using a knife to threaten a woman, according to police and court testimony.

