Two Arrested In Sunday Night Rock Hill Shooting

Police made two arrests in connection with a 17-year-old’s shooting death in Rock Hill. 25 year old Demetric Leon Houze, is charged with the murder of Quantavious Torbit on Sunday.

19 year old Timothy Holley, is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. Police said more charges are possible in the case. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:15 p.m. on Roddey Street, near Arcade Victoria Park.

A short time later, police were notified that a shooting victim had been driven to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill in a private vehicle. Investigators determined that two people, Torbit and a female, were shot at the park after a Facebook post led to a planned fight between two women.

Torbit, a rising senior at South Pointe High School, died at the hospital.

Demetric Leon Houze

Timothy Holley

