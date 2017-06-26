Two Arrested In Sunday Night Rock Hill Shooting

Posted June 26, 2017 7:54 am | Filed under Crime and Courts, Featured, Local News, News
By

Police made two arrests in connection with a 17-year-old’s shooting death in Rock Hill.   25 year old Demetric Leon Houze,  is charged with the murder of Quantavious Torbit on Sunday.

19 year old Timothy Holley,  is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.  Police said more charges are possible in the case.  Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:15 p.m. on Roddey Street, near Arcade Victoria Park.

A short time later, police were notified that a shooting victim had been driven to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill in a private vehicle.  Investigators determined that two people, Torbit and a female, were shot at the park after a Facebook post led to a planned fight between two women.

Torbit, a rising senior at South Pointe High School, died at the hospital.

Demetric Leon Houze

Demetric Leon Houze

Timothy Holley

Timothy Holley

