Stephon Gilmore in Forbes Top 100 Paid Athletes in the World

Earlier this year Stephon Gilmore the former USC and South Pointe High School football star signed a 5 year 65 million dollar contract with the New England Patriots after spending five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

The signing place Gilmore on the Forbes list of the top 100 paid athletes in the world.

Gilmore came in at number 39 on that list ahead of other sports notables as Cam Newton, Charlotte Hornets basketball star Nic Batum and even NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

