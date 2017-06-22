State Representative Joins Winthrop Political Advisory Board

South Carolina State Representative Gary Simrill of Rock Hill and former attendee of Winthrop University will join the Advisory Board on the John C West Forum on Politics and Policy at Winthrop, to help train the next generation of political and civic leaders in South Carolina.

Simrill will be replacing former state legislator William Cotty later this summer. according to Karen Kedrowski, Co-Director of the West Forum and Dean of Winthrop University’s College of Arts and Sciences Simrill was chosen for his reputation for thoughtful leadership and his commitment to South Carolina.

Comments

comments