Samsung Building New Manufacturing Company in Newberry

Samsung, one of the world’s leading technology companies, is opening a new home appliance manufacturing facility in Newberry County. The $380 million facility will produce some of Samsung’s most popular, industry-leading appliances and generate more than 950 new jobs over the next three years.

Established in 1969 and employing nearly half a million people worldwide. Samsung will be locating its new operations in the former Caterpillar facility. When fully operational, the plant will employ workers across a broad range of advanced manufacturing roles, including craftsmen, operators, engineers and other technical and non-technical positions.

Manufacturing is expected to begin in early 2018. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

