S.C. House Asks to Be Removed From Abbeville Lawsuit

House Speaker Jay Lucas has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to dismiss the South Carolina House of Representatives as a party in the Abbeville Lawsuit.

In its September 20, 2016 order, the Court ruled that the defendants must file a report to outline the legislative progress made to address challenges in South Carolina’s public education system by the end of June 2017.

Lucas said he believes the House’s work achieves a higher standard than the Court’s definition of a ‘minimally adequate education. Therefore, the House should be relieved of its responsibilities in this lawsuit.

Comments

comments