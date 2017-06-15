Rock Hill School District Seeks Budget Approval

The Rock Hill School District administration will seek approval of a $151.2 million balanced budget at the June 26 school board meeting. The proposed budget is 2.74 percent more than the prior year and includes a blend of district and state mandated additions totaling $3.2 million.

An additional $2.5 million will address local needs to support students and be more competitive with employee retention. The state budget approved last week included an increase of $75 per student, but does not fully fund the base student cost which is written into state law.

If fully funded, the “base student cost” would be $2,984 and approximately add an additional $10 million to Rock Hill Schools’ coffers. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Rawlinson Road Middle School and be streamed live on the district website.

