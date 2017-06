Rock Hill Man Charged With Public Indecency

39 year old Derrick Melton was charged with indecent exposure last night after being found walking on Cherry Road, wearing no pants or underwear.

The incident happened around 10:19 am yesterday. Melton was wearing only a yellow shirt.

When asked to return home and put on pants he said no because he was a nudist.

Melton was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to the Rock Hill jail.

