Rock Hill Group Pushing for New Bridge

A group in Rock Hill is pushing for a solution to a major traffic headache in their area. They want another bridge over the Catawba River to alleviate traffic on Celanese Road near Interstate 77. Each day, thousands of cars use that stretch of road and drive past signs suggesting that if they are tired of traffic, they should go to the group’s website.

The group thinks it knows how to fix the problem and is circulating a petition pushing for the new bridge. Rock Hill City Manager David Vehaun said the idea has been in the works for more than a decade. There was even a feasibility study by the area transportation board in 2011, but that was canceled.

Their concern is that a bridge might bring some of the heavy traffic from Celanese into Fort Mill and Tega Cay. Vehaun said Celanese Road is one of the busiest interchanges in South Carolina and it needs to be fixed. On Friday, the group will discuss the idea of a bridge to solve the traffic issue at a policy meeting.

