Rock Hill Fire Leaves One Dead

According to Mark Simmons, Deputy Chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department, Theresa Cooper has died after a Saturday house fire in Rock Hill.

Officials responded to 519 Annafrel Street on Saturday afternoon. the fire began in the bedroom and damaged the bedroom and the attic.

Cooper was flown to the Burn Center at Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston Salem North Carolina where she died from injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

