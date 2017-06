Rock Hill Child Left Locked on School Bus

According to a police report a 7-year-old Rock Hill student was locked inside a school bus alone for hours.

The child’s mother told police her child was stuck on the bus from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday.

The school called to let the woman know her son was absent, but she knew he’d taken the bus.

The child had fallen asleep under a seat. The bus driver was suspended, school officials said.

