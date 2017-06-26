RFATS Study Committee Votes to Widen Scope of Study for Catawba River Bridge

So is another bridge, a bridge too many? Policy committee members with the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study voted Friday not to resurrect a years old study for a Catawba River bridge crossing but instead to widen the scope of study to include alternatives.

The Friday action came a month after the policy committee voted to look at the earlier bridge study that began about 15 years ago and see how viable that plan would be now. Some on Friday recommended including multiple options beyond building a bridge.

The original concept was to build a bridge connecting the Mount Gallant – Celanese Road area of Rock Hill to the Sutton Road area of Fort Mill.

