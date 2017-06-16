Puppies Rescued from Hot Rock Hill Car

A Rock Hill woman is charged with ill treatment of animals after police said she left two 5-week-old puppies in a hot car. Police said the temperature outside was 94 degrees, and the puppies were panting heavily inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on Cherry Road.

Rock Hill Officer Robin Gander said she managed to get her arm inside a window and rescue the dogs. She said she put them inside her own lunch cooler, which had ice packs in it, and let the air conditioning inside her patrol car blow on the puppies.

Latoya Reid was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. Police said Reid told them that someone was coming there to meet her and buy the puppies, but she was getting her hair done. Gander was there with her for 45 minutes and no buyer ever showed up.

