Publix Charities Donates to York County Habitat for Humanity

Publix Super Markets Charities has contributed 80 thousand dollars to Habitat for Humanity of York County to build a new home in partnership with a family in need of decent and affordable housing.

A ceremony will be held this Sunday at 3 PM on Pineburr Lane in Rock Hill to celebrate the construction of Habitat’s 65th home.

In addition to the funding, Publix’s associates gave 5 days of volunteer service, totaling more than 300 hours. There were a total of 10 companies and organizations along with media partners OTS Media Group and CN2 that supported the effort.

