One Person Dead in York County Wreck

One person died in a wreck Monday afternoon in York County, troopers said. A Dodge pickup drove onto U.S. Highway 21 from Hall Spencer Road when it was struck by another vehicle.

The passenger in the other vehicle died and the 84-year-old driver was taken to a hospital. The injuries of the pickup truck’s driver were not released. The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

