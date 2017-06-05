Man Dies in Chester County Wreck

According to Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker 54 year old Lonnie Littlejohn of Charlotte has died after a Saturday car wreck on I-77.

The wreck occurred at 11:40 Saturday four miles north of Richburgh. Littlejohn was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died from blunt force trauma.

The other driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a construction sign and ran into a tree. The driver was wearing a seat belt and had to be extracted from the car. The driver was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

