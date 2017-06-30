Lancaster County Investigating Shooting That Left Two Dead

Police have one person in custody after two men were killed and another injured following a drive-by shooting in Lancaster Thursday night. Courtney McCain, 36, turned himself in to Lancaster police early Friday morning. He has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder.

Police told WRHI’s television news partner Channel 9 they believe McCain was driving the suspect vehicle and are still searching for the shooter. Investigators said at least two people were in the car, and that there may have been three.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Palmetto Place Apartments off Pardue Street, police said. Detectives said Rakeem Patterson, 21, died at Springs Memorial Hospital and 22-year-old Markevis Foster died after being airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

A third man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Comments

comments