Judge Awards Family of Punched Veteran $1.8 Million

A judge Monday awarded $1.8 million to the family of a Rock Hill Vietnam veteran killed by a sucker punch in 2014 that was caught on video. Odell Fields, 65, died after a single punch from Eric Cobb outside the Sandbar in May 2014, after which Cobb raised his arms in triumph.

Judge Jack Kimball wrote in a court order that Cobb “intentionally killed a man,” and then conducted a “celebration” after the awful feat. Fields’ family had sought $5 million from Cobb, the bar, and bartender Jose Cintron in a wrongful death lawsuit. Kimball awarded just over $810,000 in actual damages against all three defendants.

Kimball awarded Fields’ family $1 million in punitive damages from Cobb, calling Cobb’s actions “reprehensible under any analysis.” The judge however did not impose any punitive damages against the bar and bartender.

