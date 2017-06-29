Heath Springs Man Facing Burglary Charges

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 41 year old Jonathan Mark Carter of Heath Springs is facing burglary and drug charges after being arrested on Tuesday. Carter had been connected to several property crimes on Saturday and Sunday.

He stole the victim’s purse with her driver’s license, debit cards and cash. After being tipped off on Facebook, deputies searched Carter’s home yesterday and recovered the items along with clothing in tools resembling those used in the surveillance videos.

Drug agents from the sheriff’s office found crack cocaine and Schedule IV pills in the house, the report says. Carter is charged with auto breaking, burglary, safe-cracking, attempted burglary, possession of crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $55,000.

Comments

comments