Freedom Walkway Looking for 2017 Local Hero Nominations

Freedom Walkway in Rock Hill is named for the 9 people who performed a sit in, in the downtown area. The Walkway Interpretation committee is now seeking nominations for its 2017 Local Heroes Recognition Program.

The nominee must have lived in the Rock hill or York County area and have played a significant role through advocacy or actions in promoting equality for all citizens in Rock Hill and York County.

They also must have demonstrated actions or advocacy by challenging community norms, placing themselves at odds with leadership and putting risk to their reputations, security, freedom or even their lives.

Nominations are begin accepted through June 30th.

