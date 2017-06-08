Fort Mill School District Approves Operating Budget

The Fort Mill School District has their new operating budget for 2017-’18. School board members voted unanimously at their regular meeting Tuesday night to approve a $116.8 million spending plan, an increase of more than 9 percent from the current year.

The base student cost is raised by $85. More than 88 percent of the budget goes to salaries and benefits. Operations and maintenance of facilities take up more than 6 percent.

The local millage rate increased 9.8 mills, while the debt millage drops one mill. Total local, debt and countywide millage is now 329.2 mills, meaning $1,316.80 in taxes due per every $100,000 in home value, or $1,975.20 per $100,000 of accessed business or rental property value.

