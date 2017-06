Food Truck Friday Cancelled Due to Weather

In light of projected poor weather in the forecast tomorrow, Rock Hill’s Food Truck Friday has been cancelled. Forecasters are projecting scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon through the weekend.

According to Old Town Rock Hill Leaders the storms could bring lightning, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours. Next month’s event will take place on Saturday, July 22, to coincide with the opening ceremony of the upcoming 2017 BMX World Championships.

