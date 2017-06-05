Deja Vu For Rock Hill Cyclist 50 Years Later

50 years after his original biking trip across the United States, Paul Neal departed this morning from Rock Hill to deliver a letter via bicycle from Mayor Doug Echols to the Mayor of Los Angeles, California. Neal’s goal is to beat his pace he set 50 years ago by hopefully finishing his quest perhaps a day or two early. Neal says it takes him just as long to get to the state of Texas as it does for him to cross the state of Texas. He was joined by a group of friends for the first leg of his journey this morning for the 135 mile ride to Anderson, SC.

