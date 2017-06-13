CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award Culminates Jack Frost’s Sports Information Career

ORLANDO, FL– Jack Frost , Winthrop’s retiring assistant athletic director for media relations, received a 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday during the annual CoSIDA Convention being held at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

Frost has spent 33 years in the sports information field, including the last 27 at Winthrop. He came to Winthrop in 1990 as the sports information director and was later promoted to assistant AD. He previously served as assistant SID at Eastern Kentucky University for six years. His 45-year professional career also included eight years in public information at EKU and four years as news editor for the Richmond (KY) Daily Register.

“I am very honored and humbled to be recognized for this award by CoSIDA,” said Frost. “I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to serve at two great institutions doing a job that I love. I have had the opportunity to serve many outstanding student-athletes and dedicated and hard-working coaches. I want to thank my assistants, former interns and graduate assistants that have been so instrumental in the sports information and media relations office through the years. I now look forward to the next chapter in my life, but college athletics will always remain a passion.”

Frost, a native of Richmond, Kentucky, earned a Bachelor’s degree from EKU in 1972 and received his Master’s degree in 1977. During his college days, Frost served as sports editor, managing editor and editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. He also worked in the EKU sports information office as an undergraduate student.

