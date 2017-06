Comporium Bringing Quicker Internet Speed to Thousands of Customers

Comporium Monday announced that it would be boosting the internet speed for around 40 thousand customers. By the end of summer and into the fall almost twice as many will see faster speeds.

The move will not require a rate increase nor will it require new equipment for customers. The upgrades will impact Comporium customers with cable modem or fiber-to-the-premise service.

