Clover Man Charged with Kidnapping

According to the York Police Department, 36 year old Jeremiah Grigg of Clover has been charged with kidnapping after threatening a woman and keeping her from leaving.

The woman told police that the suspect threatened to shoot her and got into the car with her when she tried to leave. Grigg also tried to take her phone and demanded she give him a ride.

A large amount of a crystal meth like substance was found on the property. Grigg is also charged with trafficking cocaine. He is in jail on a $65,000 bond.

