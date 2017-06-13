Chester Drug Dealers Facing Prison Time

Two admitted Chester drug dealers face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to their roles in a cocaine conspiracy ring of violent gang members that operated out of Chester County before it was broken up late last year.

Jacques Andre Jackson and Willie Joseph Roberts sold crack cocaine to confidential informants used by local police, FBI agents and DEA agents, said federal prosecutor Beth Drake, acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina.

The indictments against both men show that the drug conspiracy went on for years and involved dealing crack. Police arrested a total of eight people in the drug ring.

Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts late last week and Jackson pleaded guilty to one charge.

