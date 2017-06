6/9/17: Jimmy Wallace, Player-Safety Coaches Clinic – June 10, 2017

All local coaches (especially small fry, pee-wee and Gray Y coaches) are invited to a Heads-Up Football player-safety coaches clinic Saturday June 10th from 8am til 12pm at South Pointe High School – 81 Neely Road, Rock Hill, SC. Registration begins at 7:30am.

Comments

comments