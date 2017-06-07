6/7/17: PIO Trent Faris and Det. Walter Beck – Wanted Wednesday

Thank you to Crimestoppers of York County for making our mutual partnership possible via the bi-weekly broadcast of Wanted Wednesday. We’re honored to assist the York County Sheriff’s Office in their efforts to thwart crime in our neighborhoods.

Your tip that helps solve a crime in York County could get you a monetary reward! Call Crimestoppers in York County if you have information about these or other alleged criminals. 1-877-409-4321, online at www.yorkcrimestoppers.com or on Facebook at “crime stoppers of york county”

