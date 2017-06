6/6/17: Mychal Frost – Rock Hill School District – “Move Week”

As the Rock Hill School District prepares for a new building location, being built close to Fountain Park, they will be moving to temporary offices inside the Flexible Learning Center at 1234 Flint Street Extension in Rock Hill, SC. While they transition the phone and computer systems (they’ll be back online June 12, 2017) the public is asked to come to the offices in person to take care of necessary school business.

