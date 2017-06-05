6/5/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

Cosmo the cat and Sammy the Boxer mix are two sweet girls who are looking to go home! Stop in to the shelter today and see if they’re a good fit in your family!

The PAWS FOR LIFE CELEBRATION GALA is Saturday June 17, 2017

today via tinyurl.com/pawsforlife2017 – we have to give our food count soon so the sooner the better!!! RESCUE NEEDS: Please Donate! For Daily Use: constant need: Clay Cat Litter. Wet Kitten Food, Bleach,

Please Donate! Share pictures and talk about available pets and the HSYC MISSION.

Humane Society of York County Rescue – www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

