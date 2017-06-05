6/5/17: Lacey Jo Decker, Linda and Bill Bradford – Walking for Abigail

https://www.gofundme.com/3qm6hgo

We met Lacey Decker and her family today, who told us about her daughter Abigail, who was born with club feet, and hip dysphasia. Due to this she is unable to walk or get around on her own. There will be a BBQ event Saturday June 10th at 10:30 am until supplies last!

Call or text (803) 412-6813 to preorder BBQ plates ($10), sandwiches($5) or pounds($12) or hot dog plates ($5).

Sylvia Circle Baptist Church 1041 Sylvia Cir, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730

July 6th she will be having double amputation above the knee, and fitted for prosthetics once healed from her surgery. Shriners Children’s hospital will be taking care of all of her medical bills. Come out and help raise money for traveling expenses back and forth to Shriners children’s hospital in Greenville, time taken off work during the surgery and after to take care of her, bandages, food during the hospital stay, etc. Please help support the Decker family during the time and after her surgery. “Walking for Abigail” wrist bands are $5.

If you are unable to make it to the event but would like to purchase a wrist band, message me on here “Laceyjo Decker” Text or call (803) 412-6813 When you text or call please inform me of your name and where you are located.

