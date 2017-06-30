6/30/17: Ronna Treuer and Alexis Thomas – Boys & Girls Clubs of York County

Boys & Girls Clubs of York County are hosting a Carwash (Bake sale, and Lemonade stand) this Saturday, July 1,2017 at Autozone 1565 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill SC,10am-2pm.
Come out and support, get your car washed, buy some cookies, or make a donation.


A percentage of the proceeds are going to “The Haven” Men’s shelter.  The Boys & Girls Club teens are studying “Money Matters”, a financial literacy curriculum.  This is one of their summer outreaches to give back to the community.

