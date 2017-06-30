6/30/17: Karen Cox – Historic Brattonsville – 4th of July at Hightower Hall

July 04, 2017 Time: 10:00 am—4:00 pm

www.chmuseums.org

The 1850s Independence Day Celebration will include many activities to honor the holiday as our Carolina Piedmont ancestors did long ago. The backyard of Hightower Hall will come alive with period music as you join costumed interpreters in dancing The Virginia Reel. There will be historic cooking demonstrations, children’s military drills, toys and games and much more. Young and old will be amazed when we launch a tissue paper hot air balloon high into the sky! The program will climax with the reading of the Declaration of Independence from the front steps of Hightower Hall. Don’t miss this meaningful way to celebrate the true spirit of the holiday.

Slo Smokin’ BBQ Truck will provide food concessions for hungry visitors.

COST: Adults, $8; Seniors, $7; Youth ages 4-17, $5; ages 3 and younger free. CHM members admitted free of charge

Comments

comments