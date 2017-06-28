6/28/17: Sten Morgan – Author – “7 Mindsets of Success”

7 Mindsets of Success

What You Really Need to Do to Achieve Rapid, Top-Level Success

By Finance Expert Sten Morgan

www.stenmorgan.com

Success means something different to everyone, but we can all agree it means achieving your goals to get what you want. What kind of mental habits help the most successful people accomplish their ambitions, and how can we learn to do the same?

Sten Morgan is a millennial success story who is one of the country’s youngest elite financial advisors at just 30 years old. Morgan goes behind the scenes of his own triumphs to explain how he rose to the top so quickly in his new book, THE 7 MINDESETS OF SUCCESS (Morgan James Publishing, July 4th 2017). From what a mindset is to why conflict is a powerful tool for growth, Sten Morgan outlines how to boost productivity and improve time management through just a little change in your perspective.

