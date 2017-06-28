6/28/17: Cathy Robbins – Spend Some Family Time at Tweetsie Railroad!
https://tweetsie.com/
Tweetsie R.R. Fireworks Extravaganza
Tuesday, July 4
Tuesday, July 4th * Park Open Until 9 pm * Parking $10 per car * Fireworks at 9:30 pm
Enjoy the most spectacular fireworks show in the High Country! It’s one of the most popular events in the mountains.
- Spend the day at Tweetsie Railroad
- Enjoy fireworks under the stars after the park closes.
- No parking charge for Golden Rail Season Pass holders.
- Optional dinner and premium fireworks viewing in the Hacienda. A special chicken and barbeque buffet will be served with all the trimmings.
- Adults $20 and Children $15 (ages 3-12), and kids 2 and under are Free.
- Buy your wrist band tickets at the Ticket Office
Podcast: Play in new window
| Download
| Embed
Comments
comments