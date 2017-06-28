6/28/17: Cathy Robbins – Spend Some Family Time at Tweetsie Railroad!

https://tweetsie.com/

Tweetsie R.R. Fireworks Extravaganza

Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4th * Park Open Until 9 pm * Parking $10 per car * Fireworks at 9:30 pm

Enjoy the most spectacular fireworks show in the High Country! It’s one of the most popular events in the mountains.

  • Spend the day at Tweetsie Railroad
  • Enjoy fireworks under the stars after the park closes.
  • No parking charge for Golden Rail Season Pass holders.
  • Optional dinner and premium fireworks viewing in the Hacienda. A special chicken and barbeque buffet will be served with all the trimmings.
    • Adults $20 and Children $15 (ages 3-12), and kids 2 and under are Free.
    • Buy your wrist band tickets at the Ticket Office

