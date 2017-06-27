6/27/17: Blake Center – City of Rock Hill – A.L.L. Warriors Outdoors for Veterans

Please contact Blake Center at alloutdoors@cityofrockhill.com or 803-325-2682 with any questions.

The mission of A.L.L. Warriors Outdoors is to improve the quality of life of York County veterans. This is your opportunity to engage with other veterans in our community while learning new skills for your next outdoor adventure!

In 2017 A.L.L. Warriors Outdoors will serve local veterans one paddle blade at a time. These introductory experiences will focus on helping you develop the paddling techniques, rescue skills, and confidence you need for your next flatwater or moving water trip. You’ll have opportunity to try different styles of kayaks, stand up paddleboards or our new prone kayaks (Bellyaks).

These adventures are for you! Warriors of all ages, abilities, and mobility levels are welcome to join including those have experienced emotional or physical injuries. A.L.L. Outdoors staff will guide you into the proper gear that helps each individual be successful in their chosen craft.

Clinic Dates: Thursday, July 13, 2017 Flatwater Paddling 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM Thursday, August 10, 2017 Flatwater Paddling 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM Sunday, August 27, 2017 River Paddling 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Cost: FREE Skill Level/Age: No previous experience is required, but all participants must meet, at minimum, the first six of the American Canoe Association Essential Eligibility Criteria. Please contact us for more information. Location: Flatwater Paddling – Nivens Creek Landing, Lake Wylie: 898 Nivens Landing Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708 River Paddling – River Park, Rock Hill: 1782 Quality Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29730

