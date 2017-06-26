6/26/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

If you’re looking for a lover, not a fighter, you should come visit Valentino at the Humane Society of York County.  Gracie is also a sweetheart who just might rescue YOU!

  • RESCUE NEEDS: Adult Dry Cat Chow, Kitten and Puppy Food, and Clay Cat Litter
  • Join the Family & VOLUNTEER:
    • PAWSibilities Thrift Shop
      • Fund Raising Committees – Not for the faint at heart.
        • We’ll be starting the Dog Gone Good Time Festival soon.
      • Thank you Notes
      • Grant Writing Committee
      • Human Resource Committee
      • Use SOCIAL MEDIA to our benefit and SHARE SHARE SHARE our pictures
      • Talk about our adoptable pets & our MISSION – our best advertisement is our Patrons for both the Rescue and Thrift Shop.

If you are interested, email me TODAY MARYBKNAPP@COMPORIUM.NET

Humane Society of York County Rescue –  www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

