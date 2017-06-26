6/26/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

If you’re looking for a lover, not a fighter, you should come visit Valentino at the Humane Society of York County. Gracie is also a sweetheart who just might rescue YOU!

RESCUE NEEDS: Adult Dry Cat Chow, Kitten and Puppy Food, and Clay Cat Litter

Adult Dry Cat Chow, Kitten and Puppy Food, and Clay Cat Litter Join the Family & VOLUNTEER: PAWSibilities Thrift Shop Fund Raising Committees – Not for the faint at heart. We’ll be starting the Dog Gone Good Time Festival soon. Thank you Notes Grant Writing Committee Human Resource Committee Use SOCIAL MEDIA to our benefit and SHARE SHARE SHARE our pictures Talk about our adoptable pets & our MISSION – our best advertisement is our Patrons for both the Rescue and Thrift Shop.



If you are interested, email me TODAY MARYBKNAPP@COMPORIUM.NET

Humane Society of York County Rescue – www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

