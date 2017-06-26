6/26/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County
If you’re looking for a lover, not a fighter, you should come visit Valentino at the Humane Society of York County. Gracie is also a sweetheart who just might rescue YOU!
- RESCUE NEEDS: Adult Dry Cat Chow, Kitten and Puppy Food, and Clay Cat Litter
- Join the Family & VOLUNTEER:
- PAWSibilities Thrift Shop
- Fund Raising Committees – Not for the faint at heart.
- We’ll be starting the Dog Gone Good Time Festival soon.
- Thank you Notes
- Grant Writing Committee
- Human Resource Committee
- Use SOCIAL MEDIA to our benefit and SHARE SHARE SHARE our pictures
- Talk about our adoptable pets & our MISSION – our best advertisement is our Patrons for both the Rescue and Thrift Shop.
If you are interested, email me TODAY MARYBKNAPP@COMPORIUM.NET
Humane Society of York County Rescue – www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org
Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902
