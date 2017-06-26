6/26/17: Jacky Bayne and Harvey Mayhill – Vietnam Vet Died Twice, Visits WRHI

We’re so grateful for Jacky Bayne from Fort Mill, SC. He is a decorated Vietnam Veteran who died twice in Vietnam but was saved by countless medical professionals, initially by the embalmer who found evidence of life before they prepared him. He’s an example of perseverance and faith with a charming smile, a hearty laugh and a wife (Patsy) who still obviously adores him after 40 years of marriage. Read the fascinating book about him, “I Gave My Life For My Country”, by Coy Bayne.

Comments

comments