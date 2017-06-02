6/2/17 – Cynthia Spratley – Museum of York County – Home Sweet Home Family Day

Home Sweet Home Family Day – June 3, 2017

Time: 10:00 am—2:00 pm Location: Museum of York County

Early admission for members at 9:00 am –

Whether you plan a staycation or a vacation this summer, you will want to visit with Smokey Bear to learn about fire safety and prevention. Discover how you can Leave No Trace then visit the Naturalist Center to enjoy a variety of specimens from local naturalists’ private collections. Be sure to visit our new interactive summer exhibit: HOME SWEET HOME! Optional Activity: Start your own real gem collection by taking a turn at Dirt Dauber Deb’s gem mining sluice. Museum Admission, plus $4 per bag, payable at the mining activity. Weather permitting.

Exhibit on view June 3 – September 16, 2017 ? Tues-Sat 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

An interactive nature-themed exhibit packed with family fun activities that highlight ways that you can discover, enjoy and help protect our natural world. Imaginations go wild as you join Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl and enjoy outdoor adventures inside. Fish in a stream, row a boat, crawl through a hollow log, climb a rock wall, play with animal costumes and puppets, plant a garden, have a backyard picnic and discover the wildlife living in your own backyard – all this awaits families this summer.



Smokey Bear & Woodsy Owl: Home Sweet Home was created by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in collaboration with the US Forest Service. Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl are protected by Congressional law and are used with permission from the US Forest Service. All Rights Reserved. 16 USC 580p-4 & 18 USC 711a.

