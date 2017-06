6/21/17: Caroline Hasty – Sonic Rewind at the Town of Fort Mill Concert Series

Saturday, June 24th is the inaugural Summer Concert in Fort Mill featuring local favorite Sonic Rewind.

The Town of Fort Mill will host three concerts throughout the summer to welcome folks to enjoy a Saturday night in beautiful historic Fort Mill. On June 24th enjoy food truck dining, selection of craft beer, specialty coffees plus the cool sound of Sonic Rewind at Walter Elisha Park. Arrive at 6:30 pm, concert begins at 7 pm.

