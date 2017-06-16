6/16/17: Rodney Watts and Tyrome Faulkner- Lancaster Fatherhood Project

Enjoy a family day Saturday at The Fatherhood Project at both the Rock Hill and Lancaster locations. There will be free food, games and prizes for everyone to enjoy!
http://www.scfathersandfamilies.com
Saturday 10am-2pm
Lancaster Location
105 S. Wylie Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
Phone: 803-283-3444
Saturday Noon-4pm
Rock Hill Location
1380 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
(803)-372-6162
The Lancaster Fatherhood Project offers education and services uniquely tailored for fathers trying to rebuild their lives and their families. We are devoted to helping men heal broken spirits and family relations, practice healthy parenting and gain productive stable employment. For we know that when fathers succeed in their fathering role, their children thrive.
A Lifeline for Fathers
The program is free thanks to support from the local community providing resources and financial donations. Most fathers learn of the program by word-of-mouth or referrals from community partners. Some fathers are court-ordered to participate in the program as an alternative to incarceration for non-payment of child support.
We have a goal-oriented program. Fathers and program staff work together to fashion a personalized One Man Plan. Services are offered weekly in peer support groups and one-on-one meetings to address individual needs and goals are scheduled daily. Father/child events are planned to provide opportunities for fathers and families to spend time together.
