6/15/17: Sam Mallard – Northwestern Football Camp – Monday, June 19th

Offensive Line Coach, Sam Mallard, will hold a special football camp for all who want to attend, Monday and Tuesday (6/19-6/20) from 8:30-noon both days. They will focus on safety as well as the fundamentals of offensive and defensive back positions.

Come to the F Gym at NWHS Monday morning to register or call the Northwestern Athletic office for more details. (803) 981-1200

