6/15/17: Carlton Smalls, Agape Hospice – Elder Abuse Awareness – June 15, 2017

Carlton Smalls from Agape Hospice is the Lead Social Worker in South Carolina and unfortunately sees and combats evidence of elder abuse on a daily basis. Elder abuse is an under recognized problem with devastating and even life threatening consequences. Each year, hundreds of thousands of older persons are abused, neglected, and exploited. Throughout the United States older persons lose an estimated $2.6 billion or more annually due to elder financial abuse and exploitation. It occurs in every demographic, and can happen to anyone a family member, a

neighbor, even you.

Contact Agape Hospice if you need help or advice about Elder Abuse or for any other information http://www.agapehospice.com/location/rock-hill

