6/15/17: Brian Johnson – Bass Fishing League Tournament Saturday, June 17, 2017

WHAT: The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament season will continue Saturday, June 17, for North Carolina Division anglers with a tournament on Lake Wylie. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000 respectively in the one-day tournament.
WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 2017
North Carolina Division
Lake Wylie
Buster Boyd’s Landing
3990 Charlotte Highway
Lake Wylie, S.C.
Hosted by the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau
