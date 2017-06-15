6/15/17: Brian Johnson – Bass Fishing League Tournament Saturday, June 17, 2017

WHAT: The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament season will continue Saturday, June 17, for North Carolina Division anglers with a tournament on Lake Wylie. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000 respectively in the one-day tournament.

WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 2017

North Carolina Division

Lake Wylie

Buster Boyd’s Landing

3990 Charlotte Highway

Lake Wylie, S.C.

Hosted by the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau

