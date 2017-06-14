6/14/17: Coach Perry and Coach Squeaky – Sylvia Circle Demons Skills Camp

This is a free camp – please register Wednesday evening 6p-8p at 929 Sylvia Circle, Rock Hill, SC or online using their Facebook page as a link to registration: https://www.facebook.com/sylviacircle.demons.5 Jadeveon Clowney’s H.I.T. Foundation & The YMCA Presents The Sylvia Circle Demons Skills Camp 2017

Sylvia Circle Demon’s Practice Field, 929 Sylvia Circle, Rock Hill, SC

June 15th and June 16th, 6:00 pm until 8:00pm (Thursday and Friday)

June 17th, 9am-until (Saturday)

Ages 5 to 14 years old

Campers attire t shirt, shorts, cleats, athletic shoes

Pre-registration Wednesday, June 14th, 6pm-8pm

